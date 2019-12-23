On Tuesday of [last] week, Meg Hansen launched her campaign for Vermont Lt. Governor.
That is good news for Vermonters. Meg, a conservative Republican, has expressed that she desires to speak on a statewide platform to the issues that are forgotten and overlooked for Vermonters. Knowing there is a need for clear policy direction in areas of tax reform, health care insurance and school choice, Meg has confidently declared she is qualified for this position and a review of her credentials would confirm that. While she is not only qualified from a professional, communication, experience aspect, her attributes go far beyond that. She truly cares about Vermont, its citizens, and wants good things not only for herself but the same for all who she will represent. Her desire is to uplift all Vermonters, not to use the position to dictate and control every aspect of their lives as is the end goal of liberal Democrat/Progressives such as our current Lt. Governor.
Meg is a strong advocate for freedom, but it is not the kind that liberals speak of which is a license to do anything that you want no matter the consequences, whether it is right or wrong, or that it costs taxpayers so much. Meg’s freedom is one that was envisioned by our founders and involves in its application the most important element that is defined by the word “responsible”. Election time is coming and now is the time to start looking around for those qualified to get your vote in November 2020. Meg Hansen should be right at the top of that list for us all.
Bob Orleck