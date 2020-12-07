Our family has known Linda for many years. She is not only a friend but a representative that we always knew had the Village interests in mind with her commitment to our entire community. As a community volunteer I always knew I could reach out to her with ideas and concerns. When I moved into the Trustee role and again as a State Representative, Linda was a mentor always taking time to guide me with her expertise and kind words.
Linda, thank you for your years of service and dedication to the betterment of our community and state. Your steady leadership will be difficult to replace.
Rep. Lori Houghton
