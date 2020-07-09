I am writing to endorse Lori Houghton for Essex Junction’s House of Representatives.
Lori has established herself in the State House as fair, smart, and reasonable. She is trusted and true to the needs of her community, above all else.
This is just one reason I enthusiastically support Lori to continue to represent Essex Junction in the House. Montpelier needs to hear from someone so deeply rooted in our village. Lori is committed to seeing our village, and its residents, thrive. She has a personal stake in the success of our schools, businesses, governance and economy, because she participates actively in all of those.
Lori is a strong woman who is a smart, natural leader. She is a trusted small business owner who knows the realities of making payroll, the full cost of health care, and the importance of valuing workers. She is a full time professional, has served as a Village Trustee, and a volunteer on many local committees, boards and initiatives.
I believe that we need more working mothers, in particular, under the Golden Dome to hear how the state’s decisions are playing out in our community. Lori will continue to take what she learns as a community volunteer and business owner and push Montpelier to serve our community better.
When I vote on August 11th I want someone who knows the history of our community but also has a vision for its future. I want someone who has served, led and honors our community. I want someone who is naturally curious and isn’t scared to engage us all when weighing how to proceed. I want Lori Houghton to continue to represent Essex Junction, and I hope you will join me.
Maura Collins