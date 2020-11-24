Occasionally, a community is fortunate enough to have a member who will volunteer to serve others because it is the right thing to do. Such has been the case for the Essex community. Whether it was serving her church as a teacher, a school district as a coach of the cheerleaders' team, the local government wherein she resided as an elected official or a State Representative, Linda Myers was available and successful. She generously helped everyone she met as a mentor, role model and friend.
If the ideal of public service is to have left a place better off for your having been there, then Linda Myers accomplished her public mission. It was an honor to have worked for and served with Linda.
Pat Scheidel
