The end of an era in Essex is finally upon us. The legislature is adjourned, the election is over (I think!) and we now have a powerful group of five women representing us in Montpelier. But we are losing an iconic public servant with Linda Myer's retirement. Most readers know that Linda is the longest-serving state representative in the history of Essex, going back to 1783, and she has been dedicated to this community in that role for 19 years, much of that while also serving on the Town Selectboard.
I served with Linda for twelve of those years, and I have some great memories. Linda was the cheerleader-in-chief for everything Essex..if there was another championship for a high school team, she was there with a resolution. If there was a business success story like IBM, she was there to support them and made sure the rest of the delegation knew their issues. Although we disagreed on many party issues, I always knew I could collaborate with her to promote the best interests of our community. Our leadership also knew that and included her in many important committee assignments over the years. The Myers family has and continues to work for a better Essex. Please join me in saying a big thank you to my friend Linda Myers for all she has done for Essex. A well-earned retirement!
Tim Jerman, former Essex Junction State Rep. and Village Trustee
