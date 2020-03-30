Letter to the Editor: EHS senior reflects on endings, lasts

The following letter to the editor was submitted by Essex Westford School District on the behalf of Essex High School senior and yearbook Editor-in-Chief Briana Farrow.
2020 for many at EHS was meant to be our last year within these walls before a new chapter in our lives began. This year was a time for having fun and discovering who we are and where we are meant to go in this world. This was a year for lasts; last prom, last lunch with your friends, last class, last free period, last study session to cram in as much AP course knowledge as you can, last conversation with your favorite teacher, last of our high school experience. When the coronavirus hit our nation, we hadn’t anticipated that it would get bad so quickly. Talk of schools closing and hand sanitizer running out -- most of us treated the situation as a joke. The internet was flooded with memes about kids doing online school and seniors graduating through Facetime.
The reality set in on March 15, when our governor, Phil Scott, announced that schools would be closing that Wednesday. Suddenly, all those lasts every senior was nervously looking forward to were gone in the blink of an eye.
COVID-19, more commonly known as “coronavirus,” is a disease which causes respiratory illness similar to cases seen with the flu. Symptoms include cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. What was scary was the fact that no one knew what it really was or how dangerous it would become. Those with underlying respiratory problems were hit hard, but even healthy individuals couldn’t escape the virus. Social distancing was our best attempt to “flatten the curve” which allowed healthcare facilities to keep beds open for those showing symptoms. Flight costs plummeted, big name stores closing, local businesses suffering, NBA postponing their games, or talk of playing with no audience. Places like Disney World shutting their doors until this is all over, just to try and stop the spread. Whole countries like Italy are on lockdown to attempt to stop this virus.
Essex students who were looking forward to trips to countries like Japan, Belize, Denmark, and even down to New York City. These students were heartbroken to find out that all these trips were canceled due to travel concerns and still having no real information on how the virus was truly affecting people and how it spread. For some students, this would have been the only time that an opportunity like this would come their way. The chance to travel outside of our little bubble and experience a new culture and a very different place than what many of us are used to has been stripped from these students.
These cancellations didn’t just affect the students and staff who spent the whole year looking forward to school trips. The students in yearbook were relying on these students' adventures across the world to capture their experiences of traveling and learning about new and exciting places. With all these trips canceled, the book was left with blank pages that needed to be filled and not nearly enough time to fill them. Scrambling, the yearbook staff worked harder within a few weeks than we ever had the whole year to be able to bring our school community something to smile at in years to come. Even though we were stuck at home, and didn’t know what would happen next, students at EHS were determined to keep spirits up. Using social media to take part in spreading positivity at a time where we need it the most.