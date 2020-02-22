I was reading a Washington Post article by Abigail Jones about a family living with (and without) a child diagnosed with schizophrenia. It was all too familiar. My social network now consists of hundreds of similar families and literally all are forced to endure the same fate as Alissa Dumsches’ family. Then I attended the second public discussion on retail marijuana commercialization at town hall in Burlington, Vt., that same night. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was among the panelists. Mr. Donovan, to his credit, was at both meetings for and against marijuana retail commercialization.
The state may pat themselves on the back for publicly displaying both sides of the argument but the fact of the matter is partisan discussions as these were setup to be, do nothing to advance the public discourse. We urge the state to have a third debate with both sides represented by their qualified experts so the public can evaluate the challenges made by their opponents. That’s how an informed choice is produced.
Several suggestions were made by the State’s Attorney. One being that retail commercialization is a really complicated issue. It’s a complicated world he said. It’s much more of a challenge today than ever before to raise a family. It’s complicated for families to govern this choice. But Mr. Donovan said he has confidence that Vermonters can be empowered with that choice. He also explained how important it was to rely on experts and fact, not emotion when determining the right thing to do.
He’s right that it is more difficult today to raise a family. So why introduce another potentially harmful choice for our kids and young adults? Parents are already concerned about too much screen time, bullying peer pressure, teenage pregnancy, vaping and driving under the influence. When retail stores sell marijuana, the signal to our underage kids is that its harmless so what’s the harm in trying it especially when possession will be forgiven. It’s a bad model for public safety.
What’s wrong with letting Vermonters decide their fate as Mr. Donovan asks? The state already has shown they do not trust you to have the right to regulate what goes into your own body. Exemptions for vaccines has virtually been eliminated by the legislature. The hypocrisy is staggering. Forced inoculation for the public good, knowing that some will have life changing adverse effects. That’s why there is a federally funded injury claim division for vaccine damaged children. Now contrast that with a substance that is not on par with the lifesaving qualities of vaccines but yet have life threatening psychosis, suicide and violence as recorded side effects, some lifelong such as schizophrenia due to the newly genetic engineered high potency "clean" product that it has become. Our public safety will not be served by retail commercialized marijuana farms, processing plants and retail stores that all prior states have attempted and failed to regulate successfully.
As far as Mr. Donovan suggesting that emotion should not rule the day and that we should rely on the experts. I can tell you as someone who attends National Alliance of Mental Illness meetings, among the experts are the victims and their families of marijuana psychosis. They are emotional. They are well informed. Some are now forced to be permanent caregivers for the rest of their lives. They are doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers, social workers. Maybe we need to become state representatives and state senators because the ones that are there now are not listening. Marijuana is legal to grow for personal use. Marijuana is decriminalized. We don't need "Tobacco 2.0" to bring their money and lawyers to setup retail shops and advertise to sustain their business model of hooking 20% of the public to consume 80% of their product.
Ron Coppola