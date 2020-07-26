As many of you may know the Vermont state primaries are coming up on August 11th, and this year they look a little different. Although this year's primary will take place mostly via absentee ballot this year's election is still vitally important. As we deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 as well as the revamped focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, it is important that we have the right leaders. I believe that Karen Dolan is that leader.
I got to know Karen though work on Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford (VIEW) in which she was instrumental in making Essex a better place for everyone. Karen has had a 20-year career in Vermont's public service sector working on issues such as food security, work readiness, gender equity, and criminal justice reform. She has been an Essex junction resident for 14 years and has two school aged children.
Karen Dolan is running for house seat Chittenden 8-2, and she is committed to focusing on Covid-19 response, accessible childcare, and equitable access to community resources. I believe that she is the best person for the job, and I sincerely hope that you will consider voting for her in the upcoming primary. Our community is going to come out of this pandemic different, and I hope that we come out of this better.
To do that we need leaders who are focused on rebuilding Vermont life better and for that Karen Dolan is the right woman for the job. I believe that one way we can begin to make our community better is by electing Karen Dolan to the Vermont house.
Iris Hsiang