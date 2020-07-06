I have had the privilege of knowing Karen for the past 6 years, both as a parent, friend and recently working for her facilitating Safe Driving Classes through the Essex Community Justice Center.
To say Karen is hardworking is an understatement. Karen has selflessly dedicated herself to her community over the last 20 years, both with her volunteer work, including Meals on Wheels, Girls on the Run and helping to feed the students and children of our community during Covid-19, and in the continuous work she does at the Essex Community Justice Center. She has strived to help those with food insecurity, work readiness, gender equity and the criminal justice center. I have seen first hand the way Karen teaches her own children the value of standing up for what you believe in and helping others in need.
I’m proud to call her a friend and mentor and hope you will join me in supporting Karen Dolan for State Representative.
Jennifer Paradee