I have known Karen Dolan for many years and in recent years I have had the opportunity to work with her on several community projects. Karen is a calm, thoughtful person. She is an excellent listener and is skilled at bringing people together. She has been an active member of our community, working with groups like Meals on Wheels, Girls on the Run, and Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford (VIEW). During these uncertain times, Karen's steady, collaborative style will be a much needed and effective presence in Montpelier. I hope you will join me in supporting Karen Dolan for State Representative.
Susan McCormack