I am writing this letter to whole heartedly endorse Tanya Vyhovsky to be our state representative. With both Essex Mutual Aid and Rights &Democracy Vermont, I have had ample opportunity to see Tanya in action advocating for her community. She is the kind of leader who leads by lifting up the voices of working families and those most impacted by the challenges our communities face.
She is directly in connected with the challenges our communities face having grown up in Essex and now serving as a school social worker. She is the rare kind of political candidate who is seeking public service for all the right reasons and is worth rolling up your sleeves to get out to support. Please join our family in voting for Tanya on August 11.
James Haslam