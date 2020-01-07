At the conclusion of a robust two-year community engagement process in 2014, Heart and Soul of Essex identified six core community values. One was “Community Connections” and it stated that “our deep connections with each other make Essex special. Neighbors help each other during good times and bad. We value diversity and welcome everyone. We build our sense of community at local events. Our local newspapers and online forums give us plenty of ways to stay in touch. Residents participate in local government and volunteer” Since then, we have formed a new school district that includes Westford and we want to celebrate all that we are together!
Gather at the Table is intended to celebrate and strengthen our connections to our schools and each other. Please join us at Essex High School on January 11th from 4:30 — 8 p.m. for a FREE night of fun and food. Dinner will be prepared by EWSD Child Nutrition and the menu will include:
● Roasted Barbeque Chicken (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)
● Rice Pilaf (Gluten Free/Vegan/Dairy Free)
● Creamy Macaroni & Cheese (Vegetarian)
● Steamed Broccoli (Gluten Free/Vegan/Dairy Free)
● Tossed Caesar Salad (Gluten Free — croutons on the side)
● Dinner Rolls
● Brownie Sundae
Supervised open gym and activities begin at 4:30. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7. Wu Brothers Music will be entertaining us throughout the evening.
We thank our supporters: Voices for Education and EWSD, Child Nutrition Services at EWSD, Town of Westford, Village of Essex Junction, Town of Essex, Heart and Soul, Committee for Westford Children and Families, The Essex Resort & Spa, Larkin Hospitality, Mansfield Place, Michael Versluys Triangle Design LLC, Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction Recreation and Parks, Essex Parks and Recreation.
For more information and to volunteer to sign up go to www.gatheratthetable.info.
Liz Subin