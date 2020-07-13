I have known Lori Houghton and her family for over 7 years. I remember when I first met Lori and how easy it was to talk with her. We shared stories about our families and what we loved about the Essex community. Later, our boys played on the same baseball team and I had the opportunity to get to know her husband, who was a volunteer coach, and her son. Needless to say, the Houghton family is kind, friendly and passionate about their community. I feel lucky to know them in this regard. I am strongly in support of Lori’s re-election as our State Representative. She has made a difference in so many peoples’ lives, including my family’s. During this pandemic, she has been especially helpful when I reached out for information. I received an email instantly with resources to contact. That is not only a representative working for our community, but a caring friend. In a world where sometimes there are few safety nets around, I know we can count on Lori to always listen and provide assistance to anyone. She respects any concerns I raise about issues, and I feel heard and validated for my perspective. At the same time, her reasoning for what she believes is clear and factual. That is the kind of leader we need to represent us at the State House. She focuses on many issues that are near and dear to my heart, such as women's reproductive health, raising minimum wage, reducing prescription drug prices, and affordable healthcare for all Vermonters. She has accomplished so much in such a short period of time and with Covid-19, it is even more critical that there are knowledgeable and experienced people serving the community to ensure equity in all systems for all Vermonters. Lori is honest, sincere, intelligent, kind and hard-working. I proudly support Lori Houghton to continue as our Essex Representative to Vermont State House. I thank you Lori for all of your amazing work. Please join me in voting for Lori!
Saramichelle Stultz
Daryl Stultz