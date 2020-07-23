It gives me a great deal of pleasure to endorse the candidacy of Patrick Murray for a seat in the Vermont House of Representatives, representing the Chittenden 8-2 district (Essex Junction). I have known Pat for about 14 years. We first met during our involvement in a community theater troupe. Pat started out as an actor and eventually become the producer/director for the event that has raised thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations, including Essex Chips.
I have also been impressed with Pat's service on the Essex Westford School District Board and the Essex Selectboard. He devoted a significant amount of time working to ensure that the school district board was responsive to the needs of our students. And he makes himself very available to his Selectboard constituents, actively participating in social media outreach.
Knowing Pat's hard work and dedication to the residents of Essex, and, as the daughter of two people who served in the Vermont House, I know the work that is involved. I feel Pat will be an outstanding Representative for the residents of Essex Junction.
I will be voting for Pat this fall, and I ask you to join me in casting your vote for Patrick Murray.
Robyn Moore