I met Marybeth Redmond many years ago as she participated in a protest for women's rights.
I have watched her over the past two decades support her state and community in so many vital ways: as a college journalism professor; as a member of the Governor's Commission on Women; by providing a voice for Vermont's incarcerated women through Writing Inside VT; by mentoring refugees; by working to combat poverty, underemployment, addiction and family dysfunction; by being awarded Mother of the Year for her important work with children; and now by representing the people of Vermont as a state legislator serving on both the House Committee on Human Services, and the Joint Legislative Child Protection Oversight Committee.
Marybeth is a fighter, a doer - a thoughtful and fair member of our community and people's legislature. Please join Marybeth Redmond's supporters in re-electing her.
Lezlee Sprenger