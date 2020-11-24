I first encountered the force that is Linda Myers when she was writing for the Essex Reporter and I was the Chair of the Essex Planning Commission.
During one late night meeting, we were making some changes to the Town Plan and Zoning Regulations (what they were has been lost in my memory). Linda raised her hand to ask a question and began what seemed like an endless interrogation of the me concerning nuances that I barely understood. When I asked later who that person was, I was told that she was a reporter and also the wife of the Chair of the Selectboard. When I commented that the Board was in favor of the changes we were making, the person just laughed and noted that Linda was very much her own person.
I went on to serve with Linda on the Selectboard and to work with her when she was a member of the legislature. As a lifelong democrat, I was always quick to point out that I voted first for Linda and then the democratic ticket.
Linda Myers was a passionate champion for her town and for her legislative district. If there was an issue that could have an impact on our community being whispered anywhere in the State House, Linda would magically appear and ensure that the best interests of the town were taken care of.
She cared deeply about Vermonters, writ large. Serving first on the Institutions and then Appropriations committees, she made sure that people were treated humanely, that the services they needed received proper funding and that their rights were not abridged. To the Selectboard, she brought common sense, patience and a focus on policy – policy that was good for the town and the village alike.
Linda will be sorely missed as our political dialog becomes ever more strident and personally corrosive. She exuded style, polish and a sense of class that we all could do well to learn from.
Tom Torti
