I am writing today in support of Patrick Murray for House if Representatives. Patrick and I first met while leading a local theater non profit group, one that he ensured gave back directly to our community! When you run a non profit theatrical show it takes countless hours of dedication, and tireless problem solving to pull off the type of performances I was fortunate to work with Patrick on.
Patrick has always been a safe avenue for marginalized voices-especially when it comes to special education or other education related issues, like transportation. He has always been non judgmental and willing to challenge the status quo. Patrick has served our community with a sense of integrity and service that Essex has truly benefited from and I hope will continue once elected to represent us in Montpelier.
As a disabled adult I appreciate his advocacy related to the mailed ballots, as well as the over 40 hours of his personal time that went into making sure that happened safely and properly. I encourage my fellow 8-2 voters to join me in voting for Patrick Murray In August and November!
Katie Ballard