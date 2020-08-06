When I ran for the State Senate in 2018, I learned a great deal about the unique challenges posed by the Chittenden District. As a six-member district, with senators elected at large, the race can easily come down to who has name recognition in Burlington, the biggest city in the district and the state. Essex - large enough in population to merit a senator on its own - has gone decades without a current resident representing us in the State Senate. I want to be clear that this is not a knock on the fine men and women who have represented Chittenden County in Montpelier; it’s a recognition that Essex has lacked direct representation.
So I was delighted when Representative Dylan Giambatista announced his candidacy. I met Dylan on the campaign trail two years ago during his winning re-election bid to the State House for District 8-2. What struck me at once was his curiosity and willingness to listen. Not only did he listen with interest to my proposals for a more representative State Senate; as a member of the House Education Committee, he took a great deal of interest in my work as a public school teacher and we had a very productive discussion about the relationship between state initiatives and their implementation at the local level. I think back to these discussions when I imagine how State Senator Dylan Giambatista will address the changed playing field in public education as a result of coronavirus: as a careful listener who understands the concerns of everyone involved.
It is also my firm belief that Dylan possesses the balance of the two traits vital to success in politics: experience within the system coupled with youthful energy & vision. Not only has he served as an Assistant Majority Leader in the State House, his musical talent and work with pioneering local band Rough Francis are not to be denied. Dylan is capable and comfortable in many diverse situations - a commendable skill in an elected representative.
Please join me in voting for Dylan Giambatista for State Senate in the Democratic Primary. Let’s put Essex back in the State Senate!
Joshua Knox