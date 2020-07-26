My neighbors have told me that they know it’s time to vote when the endorsement signs appear in my front yard.
This year I wholeheartedly endorse Patrick Murray for House Rep. from 8-2 Essex Junction. As a Justice of the Peace and Presiding Officer for the polls at EHS, to have a fellow member of the Board of Civil Authority tell me they were counting on helping at the polls all day – well, there’s been only one other so insistent in my time working the polls – Patrick was as good as his word.
As the clerk of the EWSD board and a point person of EWSD communication on social media, I knew I could count on him. He was always prepared for meetings, ready to ask questions for clarity and readily contributed to the discussion. I like the fact he replies back to emails and phone calls.
I’m not surprised Patrick is a Rotarian because he models the principles. I think he will do us well in Montpelier. So vote by mail before August 11 or at the polls that day.
Diane Clemens