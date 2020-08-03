When my friend Patrick Murray asked me if I would be the Treasurer for his political campaign I was honored, but also nervous. I have never been the Treasurer for anything like that. I was not even sure where to begin. But he pointed me in the direction I needed to go to find the answers I needed. That is one of the reasons I support Pat in this election. He believed in me when I was not even sure I believed in myself. He will do the same for the town of Essex in Montpelier.
As we go through some tumultuous times, he will instill in us the belief that our community will come out on top. Pat will seek out the answers that Essex needs to help guide the direction we want to take. Pat’s experience shows he has that ability in multiple areas. My wife and I do not have children, but just seeing his response to questions about busing and schools and all things school board related, I know more about how it all works now than I ever have in the past. Pat does it in a way that is informative without being pushy, knowledgeable without being a know it all, and will humbly admit when he does not have the answer.
And Pat is quick to seek out the answer from those that do know. He will then pass that information on and remember it for next time so that he himself is knowledgeable.Pat has the experience, the compassion, the ability to compromise, and my vote! I encourage everyone to vote for and believe in Pat, because I know that he believes in us and will vote for our community in Montpelier.
Scott Moore