I am grateful
For living in Vermont
For politicians who have protected our state from the covid virus
For all in our state who have used their common sense to help contain the virus
For living in Essex Junction
For neighbors who watch out for each other, self quarantine, wear masks and keep their travels to a minimum
For families who have bonded even more with their children while in quarantine.
For children who despite all have surrounded my neighborhood with play
For all the birds, squirrels, and rabbits I encounter every day on my daily walks
For the essential workers from the doctor and nurses to the grocery store clerks- you are my heroes.
I am grateful to all of you as your efforts help all of us to survive this pandemic
Peter Gustafson