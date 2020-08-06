I am grateful

For living in Vermont

For politicians who have protected our state from the covid virus

For all in our state who have used their common sense to help contain the virus

For living in Essex Junction

For neighbors who watch out for each other, self quarantine, wear masks and keep their travels to a minimum

For families who have bonded even more with their children while in quarantine.

For children who despite all have surrounded my neighborhood with play

For all the birds, squirrels, and rabbits I encounter every day on my daily walks

For the essential workers from the doctor and nurses to the grocery store clerks- you are my heroes.

I am grateful to all of you as your efforts help all of us to survive this pandemic

Peter Gustafson

