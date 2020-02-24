One of the amazing things about Essex is the diversity of our town. Essex agricultural operations include working farms, orchards, forests, and syrup producers.
We work in manufacturing, food and beverage and many other types of businesses. We enjoy dining from a half dozen ethnicities while others grow, raise or hunt their own food.
Lifestyles range from apartment urban to log cabin rural and everything in between.
Some Essex residents snowshoe to work, others bike or walk, many drive, and still others use public transit.
Recognizing our diversity, honoring it and giving it voice is what the Fair Representation Charter Change is about. Claiming that the authors’ efforts create divisiveness is to deny who we are as a town.
Becoming one is not an answer – being two together is.
Ken Signorello