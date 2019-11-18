Ten elected officials, eight from the Village, issued a survey talking only about merger – an issue most of them campaigned on – and excluding other options for improving local government.
By now, elected officials know of alternatives like the Separate-and-Share plan. But instead of incorporating public input, members proceed as if they have a mandate from somewhere.
That somewhere is NOT the Town outside the Village, which has ZERO representation at the board table.
Truth is, elected officials from the Village hold a vice grip on power, and each week they tell us what they want us to believe, without including all the facts.
Thus far, twenty repulsive pitches framed by friendly faces have tried to paint a sunny enough merger picture, so we will not notice a tax increase of hundreds, or even a thousand, dollars per property?
Certainties:
1. TOV residents will see a sizable tax increase. One Selectman imagines “the Monopoly man running away with a bag of money towards the Junction from Essex Town”.
2. Village residents won’t see their long awaited tax decrease because other expenses are poised to take off when Village services are extended to TOV residents.
3. Village residents vote each year for extra services and the taxes to support them. Rather than tax shifting, how about reining in Village costs?
Essex residents should start getting involved with this merger conversation. I am, because as a fixed income retiree, I really can’t absorb a hefty tax increase to pay for a pile of services that I didn’t vote for and won’t ever use.
Dennis Bergeron