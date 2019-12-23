Essex and Westford neighbors!
Come one, come all to the first annual Gather at the Table FREE community dinner and fun night at Essex High School on January 11 from 4:30-8 p.m. Supervised open gym with youth (and adult!) activities begin at 4:30 with dinner prepared by EWSD Child Nutrition Services from 5:30-7.
Gather at the Table will celebrate people coming together to just “BE” and enjoy great food and entertainment. The evening is intended to gather our neighbors, to connect the non-school and school communities, and to enjoy an evening together.
More information and volunteer sign up go to www.gatheratthetable.info.
See you there!
Bridget Meyer on behalf of the Gather Team