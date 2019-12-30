Essex and Westford neighbors!
Hope to see you at our first annual Gather at the Table free community dinner and fun night at Essex High School on Jan. 11 from 4:30-8. Supervised open gym with youth and activities begin at 4:30 with dinner prepared by EWSD Child Nutrition Services from 5:30-7. We Brothers Music will be entertaining us throughout the evening.
Gather at the Table will celebrate people coming together to just “BE” and enjoy great food and entertainment. The evening is intended to gather our neighbors, to connect the non-school and school communities, and to enjoy an evening together.
We thank our supporters: Voices for Education and EWSD, Child Nutrition Services at EWSD, Town of Westford, Village of Essex Junction, Town of Essex, Heart and Soul, Committee for Westford Children and Families, The Essex Resort & Spa, Larkin Hospitality, Mansfield Place, Michael Versluys Tiangl Design LLC.
More information and volunteer sign up go to www.gatheratthetable.info.
See you there!
Lori Houghton on behalf of the Gather team!