Dear Vermonters,
You should all take this time period very seriously. One way we can slow the spread of the virus is by social distancing. Social distancing is where you can’t go anywhere if it is not necessary, and you cannot mix households. Here are three reasons you should social distance.
- It will reduce the risk of you and others from catching the virus
- You might not know that you have the virus and you might give it to someone on accident
- It will help the medical facilities
One reason you should social distance is that it reduces the risk of you and others from catching the virus. For example, 445,853 people have COVID-19, do you want to make it 445,854? I don’t think you want to. But if you stay away from others, then you reduce the risk of you getting it! It is kind of like sugar; if you eat it a lot, you will not be healthy, but if you take a little break from it, you will be able to fix that problem.
Another reason you should social distance is that you might not know that you have it and you could give it to someone on accident. For instance, if you have COVID-19 and you go and have a playdate with one of your friends, then, after a week, your friend's grandparent dies. I don’t think you want to be the reason your friend's grandparent dies. This is important because more and more people are dying and you might be the reason someone dies, so you might want to keep to yourself.
My final reason you should social distance is that it will help medical facilities. Many people are in the hospital, with the coronavirus or with something else. Do you think that they have enough hospital rooms for 21,519 people? Probably not, and that is only how many people live in Essex! So, by social distancing the hospitals can hospitalize people then those people leave and then they can hospitalize more people and on and on.
Those three reasons are the main reasons why we should social distance. I hope you now know that social distancing is very important during this time and I hope you take careful precautions.
Sincerely,
Eva B., Founders Memorial Fourth Grader