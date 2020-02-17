On Tuesday, 3/3, you can vote to guarantee representation for whichever part of town you live in.
Over the years, our Selectboard has been dominated by residents from one part of town or the other. One part of town consistently has gotten the short end of the stick.
It's not often in our history that the populations of the TOV and Village are nearly equal. This fact provides us the opportunity to implement equal representation.
Let's build some harmony and encourage more deliberative decision-making by approving the Fair Representation Charter Change.
The EWSD School Board made the switch to a 4 Village and 4 TOV model several years ago. We can now change our Essex Selectboard to 3 Village and 3 TOV.
Please join me in voting YES for fair representation.
Iris Banks