I am very disappointed that the Essex Westford School District recently denied EWSD girls the opportunity to play volleyball on Saturday mornings through by denying my facility request to use the ADL gym for 90 minutes Saturday mornings.
Volleyball is a growing sport in our District for both girls and boys. Having been involved with the EHS girls’ volleyball program this fall, I wanted to offer free Saturday morning open gym volleyball sessions for our District girls volleyball players. As such, I submitted a facility request to use the ADL gym 10.00 am until 11.30 am on Saturday mornings. I was confident that the District would support an initiative when a community members wants to use a community facility for our District students to use in order to engage in healthy activities.
To my disappointment, my request was denied due to no custodian being available.
I find it troublesome that when responsible community adults want to engage District students using a District facility to offer free indoor activities during the winter season, such opportunity is denied despite the adults in question will take responsibility for cleaning up any litter that’s being left in the facility. As a tax payer and parent of two students in the District, I encourage the District to be more open to and cooperative on events that engage District families in a healthy way even when District facilities are requested to be used for the activity in question.
Bjorn Nordstrom