This letter is in response to the article concerning EWSD students riding the GMT bus. perhaps it is all in the wording. Perhaps a better title for that article should have been "EWSD students fail to abide by GMT rules". Is it me, or does it strike anyone else reading this article, that a) the students (at age 15/16) could not problem solve and critically think through this situation on their own, but had to call their parent for help, b) were encouraged by their parent to disregard the rules, gang up in numbers, and bully the bus driver into letting them on the bus, C) there were no other alternative on a cold day?....such as going in a local market, coffee shop, or back to the school to wait until a parent could get there to pick them up. Rather than putting this ownership on the bus driver and potentially costing him his job, livelihood, ability to put a roof over his head and feed his family, the root cause could simply be attributed to a lack of communication between GMT and EWSD, or could have been avoided altogether had the students abided by the rules, which is to provide student ID. While I am far from the perfect parent, I always felt my job was to prepare my kids to go out into the real world. The real world has rules and regulations we as citizens are to abide by. A quote from the parent "he had a right to be on that bus".... is conveying a sense of entitlement. Another quote from the same parent "I think the shortfall, right now ,is GMT" reflects a lack of willingness to take any ownership in the students contribution to the situation. I know we live in Vermont where we get a lot of snow, but this "snowflake" situation is getting out of hand. Let's raise the next generation of kids to be bright, independent, and accountable critical thinkers.
Kristine Ericksen