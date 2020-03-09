On March 3rd, the message from voters to their Selectboard was loud and clear: District Representation is the way forward for the Town of Essex, whether merger happens or not.
District representation works for our School Board. With the legislature’s blessing, a guaranteed 3 Town-inside-the-Village and 3 Town-outside-the-Village representation will allow our municipality to hear more diverse voices at the Selectboard table.
“3+3” will address the frustration generated by at-large representation where part of the town controls the agenda while the other part bears the cost.
By studying our history, we learned how at-large representation has been problematic for Essex. We’re not alone. According to experts, at-large voting has been discarded by most states.
“No voting method has been subject to more litigation for its discriminatory impact on local elections. Yet, while the covers are off the discriminatory impact and intent of at-large voting, it persists in hundreds of local jurisdictions.” [1]
District representation, on the other hand, makes it easier for voters and candidates to meet in person and have access after the election to a more-local representative.
We thank the 1,083 residents who signed our Fair Representation Charter Change petition this fall to get the ball rolling. Your doorway conversations helped refine our ideas.
A special thank you to all voters who took the time to understand how our current representation might be improved by a change to the Essex Town Charter. Our citizens are thoughtful and perceptive about what they see and hear. They have deep questions, want to know why things are the way they are, and want to get it right going forward.
Finally, we thank those who challenged us to explain the origins and particulars of our model and why we need District representation now more than ever. Even though you may not have been convinced, you listened.
Our community has spoken clearly. Now, can our Selectboard and state legislature please take YES for an answer?
Ken Signorello
Irene Wrenner
[1] “The Bias of At-Large Elections: How it Works”, George Pillsbury, Nonprofit VOTE, nonprofitvote.org, August 16, 2017.