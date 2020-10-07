Ron Lawrence’s and the Essex Republicans' Oct. 5th contention that I am misrepresenting my efforts to bring the 3+3 charter through the Legislature is beginning to sound like a broken record.
In the current political climate, we all know that if you repeat mistruths enough, they will come to be believed as facts. That is exactly what is happening here.
Here is the latest: I announced earlier this week on Front Porch Forum and Facebook that I formally submitted a bill request to the Office of Legislative Council as lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to change the Town of Essex charter to allow for 3+3 district representation (3 select board members from the Town-Outside-Village or TOV; and 3 select board members from the Village).
I received same-day confirmation from the chief attorney at Legislative Council that my request was received, and the legislation will be drafted in time for introduction during the start of the next biennium in early January 2021.
As you know, more than 70 percent of TOV residents voted in favor of this representation model during the Town Meeting Day election last March, 2020.
The bill (not numbered yet) will be ready for immediate introduction come the start of the biennium, pending my re-election of course. And there likely will be additional sponsors on the bill.
There was some constituent frustration that this charter change could not be taken up during the Emergency COVID-19 session in September, but the global pandemic changed the timing of absolutely everything we considered.
I as a first-term legislator do not have unilateral authority to determine what gets taken up by committees and what doesn’t. But I want to reassure you that the legislation is on track for introduction as soon as the Legislature reassembles, and I will be a strong advocate for its fair hearing.
I guess I would encourage the naysayers to put down their boxing gloves and work towards civil, collaborative community instead of spending so much energy sowing divisiveness.
Thanks for listening,
Rep. Marybeth Redmond