EWSD and the Village of Essex Junction made an unprecedented decision to mail all active voters a ballot. Let’s do our part and vote by mail! Polls will be open on June 2 from 10am to 7pm for those who need to vote in person.
Along with the EWSD and Village of Essex Junction budgets, we are electing two Essex Junction residents to the school board. I hope you will join me in voting for Erin Knox as one of those representatives. I met Erin when our boys were in preschool together, 7 years ago. Even then she was focused on quality education, equity and needed socialization for our children. I watched as Erin served on the Essex Junction High School/CTE Board. Erin’s commitment to quality sustainable education is evident in the tough questions she asks and the decision she makes. I have also had the pleasure of working on several community projects with Erin. She is a logical thinker who handles difficult decisions with grace and ease. Erin’s collaborate approach to planning and working with others leads to productive and efficient outcomes. Most importantly though, Erin always has children at the forefront of her decisions.
Please join me in voting for Erin Knox by mail or in person on June 2.
Lori Houghton