I am writing to endorse Patrick Murray’s candidacy for the Vermont House in the upcoming primary. I spent a year working alongside Patrick during my 12-year tenure on the Essex Selectboard. I can speak firsthand to the amount of work, knowledge, and focus needed to do this job well; Patrick not only has the knowledge and willingness to work hard for all of us, but he also has the temperament needed to connect with the community as a whole. He was effective in his time on the Essex Selectboard and did so while serving concurrently as an official school director on the Essex-Westford School District Board, working full time, and being a devoted father. As our country struggles with the pandemic we need someone in Montpelier who will be ready to speak with authority and knowledge from the very first day. Patrick has experience with how tax burdens may impact businesses, how schools will need assistance in continuing education for children, and how best to help our local government maintain services for our whole community during these challenging times. As a former colleague I feel that Patrick has the ability, patience, and expertise to shoulder all of these challenges while envisioning a brighter future for every member of our community.
Max Levy