I'm writing in as an Essex Junction resident to endorse Selectperson Patrick Murray in his campaign for the democratic primary in Chittenden 8-2. I've known Pat personally and professionally for over a decade and in that time he's always been both a problem solver and a diplomat when it comes to resolving issues between people. When we first met he was managing a theater event involving the direction and production of over 50 people between actors and crew. He was able to juggle the personalities and needs of everyone involved while also helping to oversee advertising and coordination of funding for the event all without compensation as the event was put on for charitable purposes. It was popular enough that he co-produced and co-wrote for years to follow and annually at Halloween it would inevitably see thousands of people attend over the course of two weekends right here at the Fairgrounds in the Junction.
Professionally we both work in telecommunications and Pat has been one of the longest serving technicians that I know. He was around back when Vermont was still relying on dialup and as the technology evolved so did his professional skills. If there is anyone that can talk about the ideas of getting reliable, high speed internet throughout Essex, not to mention the state, it's him. I've seen him work sixteen hour shifts, go home to sleep and then come back in for sixteen more when emergencies have forced it and I have no doubt he'd bring the same level of dedication to the Legislature. Please vote with me on August 11th for Patrick Murray to represent Essex Junction.
Vincent Izzo