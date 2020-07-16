I am writing to endorse Pat Murray for the Vermont House of Representatives. I served alongside Pat as a student representative on the Essex Westford School Board. In two years, he taught me the values of community engagement and demonstrated what outstanding leadership can do, not only for students, but for the entire Essex-Westford community. I support Pat Murray as a candidate because he’s an exceptional mentor, friend, public servant, and leader.
Pat has been a reliable source of help and information since I joined the board my junior year as a student member in 2018. Although he wasn’t an assigned mentor for student representatives, he always made himself available for in-depth conversations about the topic at hand. In a district new to student voice, Pat was one of the first board members to reach out and make connections with me and Grace, our other student representative. Throughout our first year, he asked important questions which helped shape our role on the board. He made us feel heard and amplified our voices so they had an impact on our school and community. During my second year on the board, we welcomed our new student representative, Tilly, to take the place of our graduate. Pat didn’t skip a beat, and gave her the same resources and attention she needed to learn and become confident at the board table. He made us feel recognized and useful among the board community.
There wasn’t one board meeting I attended during which Pat didn’t ask a question, make a contribution, share important information, or crack a joke. His dedication to public service is inspiring, and although the amount of research he comes prepared with can be intimidating, his cause is always just. Pat fights for important issues, and makes sure none get swept under the rug. I’m proud to endorse Pat as a candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives as he’s an outstanding role model, collaborator, public servant, and leader.
Laura C Printon