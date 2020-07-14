As fellow Essex Junction residents, I have had several opportunities to get to know Karen Dolan in different capacities. I am writing to endorse Karen’s bid for State Representative. I often wonder where she finds the time to give so much of herself to her community, her employer and family. Between volunteering for Meals on Wheels, coaching Girls on the Run, Essex Resists and many school-based projects, I have come to understand that this is who Karen is. Karen’s drive comes from within and her desire to provide support and opportunity to her fellows.
Karen’s employment as a Restorative Justice Specialist for the Essex Community Justice Center in the public service sector allows her to work on critical issues that are relevant and important. Our community has been fortunate to have Karen in this capacity and would benefit greatly from having her representation on the state level. I value Karen’s priorities around equity, safety and opportunity for all. I admire her dedication to our community and her ability to build relationships that create positive and lasting outcomes. I hope you join me in voting for Karen Dolan in the Democratic Primary on August 11.
Abby Rice