I am pleased to endorse Tom Nelson for State Representative in the Chittenden-8-1 district.
I came to know Tom during my time as Lieutenant Governor when he served in The Vermont State Police as the commander of the Governor’s Security Detail.
Tom has spent his whole life serving others. As a Vermont Public Safety Professional, he has been a Captain and served 28 years as a Vermont State Police Trooper. Tom then served as a DHS Criminal Analyst and later as a District Security Officer for the US Marshal Service in Burlington.
Tom cares deeply about the future of our children. He served as a school safety instructor in Vermont schools. He also has been a sports coach and volunteer with several nonprofits.
Tom is a hardworking Vermonter who has the leadership skills, strong ethics, and experience to succeed in representing you in the Legislature. He treats people with respect, listens and learns, and can bring people together for the common good. I am convinced that Tom Nelson will serve Essex with honesty and integrity. Tom will work collaboratively with all others and will respect and listen to the people who elected him.
We are facing some very challenging times. We need Tom’s leadership in the Vermont House of Representatives working on our behalf. Growing up in Vermont, raising his family here, and working in and around state government for years, he is keenly aware of the extensive financial problems that we all now face. Tom is the right person for the job. He is committed to the community, studies the issues, and will work tirelessly on your behalf. I urge Essex voters to support Tom Nelson for State Representative.
Sincerely,
Brian Dubie,
Lt Governor Vermont 2003-2011