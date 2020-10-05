The Essex Republicans want to express our doubts about Rep. Redmond's assertions of support. Her late objections to this claim seem like too-little-too-late. For one thing, a VERY LONG Legislative session has just ended without any serious action on this charter change.
Rep. Redmond has expressed her doubts about the charter change. Private meetings were called. Key supporters were left out. And the public records from the Legislature indicate that little support was offered, and yet objections were made that should have been contested. There was not even an advocate for the bill (H.944) available at the committee meeting on May 7.
The main issue is not whether Marybeth Redmond actually supports the charter change. The issue is that she has represented herself as supporting it, when there is evidence that she did not.
Submitted by Ron Lawrence
on behalf of the Essex Republicans