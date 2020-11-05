Deepest thanks to my Essex constituents for a definitive win and re-election to a second term in the Vermont House representing Chittenden 8-1. I greatly appreciate your faith in my work, and celebrate your coming out in force to vote and make your voices heard.
I want to congratulate Rep-Elect Tanya Vyhovsky, my district-mate to be. I am excited to work with her for the benefit of our community and state. Tanya, Karen Dolan and Alyssa Black join Rep. Lori Houghton and me for an all-women Essex delegation over the next biennium! We will work hard and collaboratively for you, I have absolutely no doubt.
I want to recognize Tom Nelson, Maryse Dunbar, and V. Chase for stepping up to run for elective office. It is not an exercise for the faint of heart, and they ran strong campaigns with commitments to bettering our state.
They too are my constituents, along with those who did not vote for me, and I serve all Essex residents willingly and graciously regardless of party or political persuasion. I am hopeful that we may all come together, seeking common ground around policies that increase the dignity of Vermonters to become economically secure; be employed in meaningful, livable wage work; and have access to affordable, high-quality health care.
Thank you to my supporters and volunteers who made phone calls; hosted yard signs; stood-in for me at the polls on VT's first snowy day; and made generous donations to support my campaign; every bit of your energy and effort contributed to my success.
I look forward to continuing my service in bringing the voices of Essex residents to Montpelier - it is work that is aligned with my heart and soul in listening closely to peoples' concerns/needs and then advocating strongly for them.
We have so much important, transformative work to do for Vermonters, as well as some difficult coming decisions - and I will rely on your input and expertise in the months to come.
Right now, it's time for me to take a short restful break and focus on my health and healing (from early-stage breast cancer) until the session begins again in January. As always, you can reach out to me at any time: mredmond@leg.state.us.vt or 802.488.0531.
My best,
Marybeth Redmond
