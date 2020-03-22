In mere weeks, society as we know it has halted. Many of our lives are on pause while the pandemic is anything but. Exponential rises in the number of cases speak to the critical weaknesses in our systems, immune systems compromised not only by the virus, but by political and economic systems that are the bedrock of our suffering. As I write this, the working class has empty pockets and rising anxieties fueled by missed paychecks. State and local governments are scrambling to respond without appropriate federal funding. Patients are running out of places to lay their heads. Health care, grocery, and drug store workers risk everything to help. Older people risk the most. The news is all day, all-consuming.
Society is not going back to normal any time soon, but there is a general idea that eventually it will return to “normal”. Normal, for many people, is still a crisis of sorts, particularly in a country whose population has mostly been surviving paycheck to paycheck and single-handedly managing prolonged health conditions. COVID-19 is no vacation but nonetheless: Americans have time off work, a foreign concept in a country with almost no guaranteed leave, including maternity. Now for the first time in recent history we have a large number of working class people at home, unemployed, met with unprecedented free time (excluding those who are tasked with caring for others or recovering from the virus themselves).
As we sit at home, we are watching the nation with new eyes. Changes in way of life sparked by COVID-19 offer unprecedented insight into the government’s capacity to shut down cities as they deem necessary, as well as come up with money for public programs and assistance that they have denied having funding for in other circumstances. Basic universal income was seen as radical and impossible just a few months ago. Now in a crisis, the Republican party is agreeing to cut checks.
For eternity activists have been told that change is slow. Now we know it doesn’t have to be. We have the power to change what is politically possible, rendering "radical" ideas real. Other lessons going forward: if we want a changed world, a healthier world, it starts with a world where, for example, it doesn’t take COVID-19 to shut down Disney world, or COVID-19 for Walmart to provide paid leave. We have to grapple with the fact that empathy for workers’ rights is far less than contagious COVID-19, and that we live in a world where global poverty, homelessness, and other tragedies are relegated as less important. These issues fall into the realm of “later”, “not our problem”, “individual responsibility”, and “charity” instead of crises in their own right demanding immediate global attention. The climate crisis, too, is a state of emergency long overdue.
In a pandemic we are reminded of our human vulnerability but not necessarily our humanity. If I have one hope, it is that COVID-19 helps people understand that we are all in this together, and importantly: a virus is not the only reason we must massively change our behavior.
Skylar Maguire