I'm writing to enthusiastically and whole-heartedly express my endorsement of Brian Shelden for Vermont State Representative here in Essex. Brian has the intellect, commitment, and work ethic to lead Essex in these most challenging times.
For decades of coaching endurance running at Essex and then Saint Michael’s College, I purposefully repeated the mantra that the lessons of endurance training would continue in life, long after the more immediate competition. Brian Sheldon epitomizes this work ethic and lifestyle. I coached Brian at EHS in Track and Cross-Country from 1985 – 1989. As an endurance runner and an accomplished triathlete, he viewed his training as a lifestyle to which he totally committed himself. These qualities of total commitment and engagement reside in his soul and will serve Essex well as we battle the Covid - 19 challenges in our community and our state.
Brian has a history of excellence. While he competed for Essex, together we joined others to capture 5 State Championships and a New England Cross Country title in 1987; in addition, I coached him to two individual state titles.
Today Brian continues to display that excellence in his committed involvement to our Essex community. As a member of the Saxon Hill Advisory Committee and the Economic Development Commissions and as the chair of the Essex Democrats, Brian actively enlists in contributing to our best interests. Additionally, as an active contributor to the EssexVT Community Group and Essex Resists, he pays close attention to local issues and works to accentuate the positive aspects of our community, especially with his own Positive Essex Comment of the Week. As our representative, Brian will continue to go the extra mile for all of us. I encourage you to elect him to do just that for us in Montpelier.
I hope you'll consider voting for him in the Democratic Primary on August 11.
Steve Dowd