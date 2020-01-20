I can not applaud the choice of Vermont mother of the year. Every fiber in my being wants to rejoice in Marybeth Redmond’s accomplishments but her Vermont legislative stance on legalizing commercial marijuana products, I believe, will take us down a dead-end street for the future of our communal youth. I agree that her vision of after school activities and sports outlets can curb the destructive idleness of our teenagers. If the aim is to provide a better wholesome choice then why temp the same with abundant access to a drug that will become ubiquitous in Vermont society.
Marybeth told this writer that we have no choice since all our surrounding states have legalized it. So why not get the revenue it will bring. My colleagues in Colorado have retail shops selling marijuana instead of the local grocery mom and pop stores that used to frequent the neighborhood. The playgrounds still have basketball pickup games but now the waft of the flagrant skunk smell of marijuana permeates the court. Its in the air at all the bus stops. Its in the air at the outdoor break areas at the local Walmart. Moms must explain the smell and behavior to their impressionable children who can’t escape it. Retail sales sends our youth a message that marijuana benefits society greatly. And what child wouldn’t want to be part of that.
The legacy of a drug that has been genetically weaponized with exponentially high levels of mind-altering THC is not going to create the next Bob Dylan or Albert Einstein. Its going to breed a society that will embrace its indentured servitude with a smile on its face. For more information www.momsstrong.org, www.poppot.org, www.learnaboutSAM.org A year ago, writer Alex Berenson published Tell Your Children the Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence. The book will become available in paperback on February 18, 2020.
Ron Coppola