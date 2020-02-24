How we discuss and decide merger issues will determine whether our community will come together or be perpetually divided by Town/Village disagreements. In some ways, residents like me who live only in the Town have accommodated the Village’s desire for “tax equity” despite the increased tax burden shifted to us. I hope Village residents will heed the call from those who believe in “voting equity” and reciprocate by supporting the proposed 3+3 charter amendment. Given their “our way or the highway” arrogance, the Selectboard and Trustees continue to throw up obstacles to neighborhood voting districts, an idea popular with many folks throughout the whole Town, including the Village. As a result, voting equity, right now, seems the fairest – and most democratic — way forward. I hope you’ll support it. Indeed, tax equity and voting equity, like a horse and a carriage, go together. Thank you.
Bruce S. Post