We have a unique situation here in the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction, in that we literally have almost two distinct independently smooth running local governments, with two of almost everything. We are unlike Waterbury that dissolved their Village to become one, or unlike Winooski which separated from Colchester, in 1920.
We have a situation in Essex, where one half of the population of 22000 people has no way of voicing their legitimate concerns due to the fact 5 trustees have jurisdiction over the Junction Village residents, and 5 SelectBoard members are voted in to represent all 22000 of us. We have zero representatives for Town outside of the Village, half of that population. The Village at least has 5 trustees voted in, to represent only the Village.
The Charter Change item on the local Essex Town Ballot should one go to vote absentee, between now and March 3, is Article 5 , which calls to amend the existing Charter to 6 members: 3 inside the Village, and 3 Town outside the Village.
We would like to have you join us in leveling the playing field in our entire Town of Essex, to better serve everyone, and to give everyone in Town an equal voice at the bargaining table.
Patty Davis