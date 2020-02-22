Ken Signorello and Irene Wrenner submitted a press release to VTDigger after turning in a petition that calls for a change to Selectboard representation rules. In that press release they refer to a 2005 study called the "The Missing Half: Ensuring Fair Representation in Post-merger Essex, VT" (Santucci/2005).
Presumably, Signorello and Wrenner meant for this study to prop up their charter change proposal of 3 Town-outside-the-Village residents and 3 inside-the Village residents. Interestingly the study does quite the opposite. Referring to 2 equal-member-districts as the charter change proposes, the study says, "it would polarize the Council’s deliberations by making each set of Councilors accountable only to their side of Essex. This would be compounded by the logic of campaigns under district-based winner-take-all: Town candidates would only have incentives to reach out to Town voters, and Village candidates would do the same." ("Council" here meaning the Selectboard.)
Many claim this 3-3 design is "more fair", but in fact we as voters will have fewer options and no real opportunity to effect change Town-wide. We will be locked in with a system that promotes division, not "fairness" to all of the people of the Town of Essex. The study concludes the criticism of this model with, "As a result, accountability is reduced, and voters will be again left with little incentive to turnout and merely ratify a foregone conclusion." I will be voting no on the charter change.
Daryl Stultz