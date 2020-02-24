I have attended both meetings for the charter change proposal. I can understand why people who have not lived in Essex for long, or people who have not been to many meetings of the Selectboard, might be confused or not understand why the charter change is so important to many of us who live in the town OTV. The history is important. The issue is fairness. That is all we are asking for. How can the Selectboard argue with fairness? I think the reason they do this is because they do not want to give up the power they hold. I do not think it is right for people who live in the village to decide what is best for those of us who live outside the village.
As someone who has lived in Essex for over forty years, and attended quite a few meetings, I urge voters to pass the charter change. I also ask voters to consider voting against the merger in November. At the second meeting of the charter change, I saw a former neighbor who said to me, " Where's the beef?" He wanted to know what the advantage of a merger would be to those of us living outside the village. He wanted to know what we would get for our increase in taxes. In spite of this question being asked over and over, there is still no answer. "Working toward a greater Essex" is what the Selectboard says in the Essex Reporter; but for whom?
Mary Lou Hurley