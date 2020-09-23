Vermont is debating the restart of its Amtrak passenger trains. This is my view as a lifelong advocate for rail service.
Announce a restart date for about 10 days prior to Thanksgiving. By making it two-months ahead we can monitor COVID developments and rebuild ridership by permitting real reservations.
We can never properly evaluate demand without a known service resumption date. By picking something two months out we comply with the Governor's thoughts that restart might occur in 2-3 months and we sensibly allow time to see how the COVID situation continues to develop and to rebuild demand.
You can contact Governor Scott to express your views on Amtrak and, I hope, to support this plan for a mid-November restart, by sending him a postcard or note to the
Executive Office of Governor Phil Scott
109 State Street, Pavilion
Montpelier, VT 05609
Phone: (802) 828-3333
You can also email the Governor via the web at governor.vermont.gov/email
Be respectful. Your views matter the most if you were or plan to be a rider of our trains--even if you live out of state.
Carl H. Fowler