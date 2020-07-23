When I am deciding about a candidate what matters most to me is not how they would vote on the “important” topic of the day - what matters most to me are their values. As the legislature votes on hundreds of items every two years I want to know what values a legislator relies on to make decisions. Values such as independent thinking, taking care of your neighbors, and leaving the world a better place than you found it are values which would drive many sound decisions. Brian Shelden shares these values and I know Brian will do an excellent job representing Essex.
Many of these values appear regularly in Brian’s various community roles here in Essex: Saxon Hill Advisory Committee, Economic Development Commission, Chair of the Essex Democrats. Brian will rely on these values to safely reopen the economy, support families with paid family leave, ensure the hardest working Vermonters get a raise, and many more.
I hope my friends living in Essex’s 8-1 district will vote for Brian Shelden for the Democratic Primary.
Andrew Brown