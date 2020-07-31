As Lake Champlain is home to countless fish, it is important to realize that they are deserving of humane consideration. Over the past decade, a large body of scientific evidence has proven that fish feel pain, and research suggests that fish even experience emotions. A study that highlights their avoidance of threatening stimuli investigated fear in rainbow trout. It concluded that they learned to swim to a safe area as a result of being exposed to a light cue that signaled a plunging dip net was coming toward them (Yue et al, 2004).
August 1st is Respect for Fish Day, an annual day of action created by In Defense of Animals to raise awareness that fish have the capacity to experience pain and emotions and possess intelligence. Since fish are generally not protected under humane slaughter laws, they are killed in atrocious ways, including suffocation, freezing to death, and decapitation. In many instances, fish are skinned and butchered while fully conscious.
At Green Mountain Animal Defenders, we’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that, just like our companion animals, fish are also deserving of humane treatment. For this reason, I urge your readers to avoid recreational fishing.
Noah Rappel