The anonymous, hateful, inaccurate door hangers distributed in Essex legislative district 8-1, comprised of most of the town outside the village, reflect solely on the character of those responsible.
The equating of a common obscenity with the initials of Brian Shelden, one of the 8-1 candidates in the August 11 Democratic primary, is beyond disgusting.
To say that having grown up in one part of a municipality disqualifies someone from running for office in the section where the person now lives is beyond absurd.
Essex has had enough of those who foment discord and divisiveness. Campaigns should focus on positive themes, not cowardly, baseless attacks on candidates.
Jan Abbott